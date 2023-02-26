OBITUARY Wendall Gerac Feb 26, 2023 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Wendall Gerac, 54, a resident of New Iberia, who died at 2:09 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at his residence.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Wendall Gerac as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Crafts