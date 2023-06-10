OBITUARY Wayne Maturin Jun 10, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Wayne Maturin who died June 1, 2023.Greene Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Maturin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising