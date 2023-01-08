OBITUARY Wayne Brown Jan 8, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Wayne Brown, 55, a resident of Abbeville, who died at 2:55 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Abbeville General Hospital.Fletcher Funeral Home of Abbeville is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Resident Wayne Brown Abbeville General Hospital Fletcher Arrangement