OBITUARY Walter Dugan Jr. May 25, 2023

Funeral services are pending for Walter "Pokey" Dugan Jr., 53, who died on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Walter Dugan, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.