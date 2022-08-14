Walter Bernard Fleming Jr.

Walter “Bern” Bernard Fleming Jr., passed away peacefully at Austin’s Christopher House on July 14, 2022, at the age of 60 from cancer. 

Celebration of life services to honor Bern will be hosted at 10 a.m. in New Iberia on September 17, 2022, with a flotilla of canoes and kayaks along the bank of Bayou Teche in City Park at the Tear Drop near the dog park.

