Our amazing father Wallace LeBlanc Sr. went home to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. He was the glorious age of 94.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church in Rynella, with Fr. James Nguyen to serve as the celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Marcellus Cemetery.
Visitation will held from 9 a.m. until the funeral time on Monday, December 19, 2022, at David Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at the funeral home at 11 a.m.
Wallace was a native of Lafayette Parish and lived in New Iberia most of his life. Being blessed with so many years, he has seen a lot.
He was active duty during WWII and the Korean War. Some of his hobbies included fishing, gardening and woodworking. He worked in the oil field, was a carpenter and chauffeur for his wife Ann. He was a long-time usher at Our Lady of Perpetual Help and St. Marcellus Church. He was very involved in his church.
He also loved the Grand Ole’ Opry, the Andy Griffith Show and the 10 o’clock news. For each who had the pleasure of knowing him we are blessed and will treasure his memories.
He is survived by his children Robert LeBlanc (Patricia), Blaine LeBlanc (Charlotte), Kerry LeBlanc (Mary), Kirk LeBlanc, Dario Billiot, Becky Coleman (Nathan) and Wally LeBlanc (Tiffany); 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his siblings Dewey LeBlanc, Gussie Trahan, Harris LeBlanc (Betty), Clothilde Broussard, Lona Bourque (James) and Anna Huval (Daniel); and sisters-in-law Norma LeBlanc and Connie LeBlanc.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Ann Billiot LeBlanc; his parents Alphe and Hyppoline Hebert LeBlanc; and three brothers, Lawrence, Norris and Emery LeBlanc.
Pallbearers will be Robert LeBlanc, Blaine LeBlanc, Dario Billiot, Wally LeBlanc, Jeremy Dale Landry and Scott LeBlanc.
The family would like to send special thanks and gratitude to all his caretakers at Consolata Nursing Home and Hospice of Acadiana and especially Blaine and Charlotte LeBlanc and Dario Billiot.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mr. LeBlanc’s honor to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503.