Wallace LeBlanc Sr.

Our amazing father Wallace LeBlanc Sr. went home to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. He was the glorious age of 94.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church in Rynella, with Fr. James Nguyen to serve as the celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Marcellus Cemetery.

