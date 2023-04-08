Wade Joseph Broussard Jr.

Deacon Wade Joseph Broussard Jr., a devoted and loving husband of 52 years, father, grandfather, brother and beloved deacon of the Catholic church, entered into his eternal peace and rest on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Iberia Medical Center.

A Mass of Christian burial celebrating Deacon Wade’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, with Fr. Michael Champagne as celebrant and homilist. Following the Mass, Deacon Wade will be laid to rest at Holy Family Cemetery.

