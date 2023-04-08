Deacon Wade Joseph Broussard Jr., a devoted and loving husband of 52 years, father, grandfather, brother and beloved deacon of the Catholic church, entered into his eternal peace and rest on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Iberia Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian burial celebrating Deacon Wade’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, with Fr. Michael Champagne as celebrant and homilist. Following the Mass, Deacon Wade will be laid to rest at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be held from 3:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home, with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 6:30 p.m. Visiting hours will resume at 8 am until time of the Mass on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
Wade was born September 13, 1939, in New Iberia to the late Wade J. Broussard Sr. and the late Anna Mae Savoy Broussard. He was one of eight children. He was a 1958 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School and attended SLI in Lafayette.
In the early years of his career, he worked for Iberia Tractor until opening his own business, Wade’s Magnavox Sales and Services from 1969 until 1985. After that time, he worked in sales with various companies in the Acadiana area offering satellite and cell phone services, followed by American General Life Insurance and Catholic Knights of America.
Some of Wade’s fondest memories as a young boy were of altar serving at Our Lady of Perpetual Help with Fr. Wayne Richard and Fr. Leo Schexnayder. In the early days of the parish, while the church was being built, Masses were held at the NILA movie theater. Wade would altar serve for Mass in the daytime and operate the movie projector for the theater in the evening. He also enjoyed electronics from a young age, building his first working crystal radio in his mom and dad’s backyard.
Following his marriage to Carol Ann Berges on November 5, 1966, Wade became a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. In 1995, Wade entered into the Permanent Diaconate Program with the Diocese of Lafayette, a five-year journey that would eventually lead to his ordination at St. John’s Cathedral in the Diocese of Lafayette on February 12, 2000, one of his proudest moments. Following ordination, he was assigned to St. Peter’s where he served the community for many years. Wade’s pastor at the time of his ordination recognized his experience and service to the people of New Iberia and asked him to consider a position of sales counselor for Holy Family Cemetery. He was officially appointed manager in 1998, an appointment that would lead to nearly 25 years of service to the families of New Iberia.
In his role as the cemetery manager, Wade felt the need to have a deeper understanding of the operation and management of a cemetery, so he joined the National Catholic Cemetery Conference. He attended his first conference in Chicago in 1999, followed by several schools including John Carroll University (Cleveland, Ohio) School of Leadership in the School of Management and Human Resources, School of Sales and Marketing and School of Land Management and General Operations. He continued his studies at John Carroll University by attending the Small Cemetery Conference Seminar, the School of Theology and Psychology of Death and Dying and graduated from the School of Leadership and Management in 2006. In 2010-2011, Wade attended the Small Cemetery Conference at Notre Dame University in Indiana and completed the New School of Finance at John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio.
In 2010, Deacon Wade was appointed by the Bishop of the Diocese of Lafayette at that time, Bishop Michael Jarrell, to the newly formed Diocesan Cemetery Advisory Board, where he was instrumental in the writing of a handbook for cemeteries in the diocese. In 2011, he was appointed as a delegate to the Catholic Cemetery Conference representing the diocese and received the designation of Catholic Cemetery Executive by the Certification Committee of the Catholic Cemetery Conference.
Wade also served Our Lady of the Oaks Retreat House in Grand Coteau as a volunteer retreat captain for 27 years and attended weekend retreats bi-annually for 30 years. He enjoyed gathering the men of Iberia Parish over a gumbo supper to talk about the value of participating in a retreat.
When asked about his most loved act of being a deacon, it was the fact that Deacon Wade was able to baptize nine of his eleven grandchildren and preside over the wedding of his son Greg and wife Jennifer, as well as his oldest granddaughter Hannah and her husband Tyler.
Some of his favorite pastimes were building and repairing electronics, watching favorite movies and television shows, sharing great stories and cooking traditional Cajun meals for his family. Wade was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and served in the Louisiana Army National Guard for six years.
Deacon Wade’s greatest love was in service to his family and the families that he served in ministry. He was steadfast in caring for everyone that came into Holy Family Cemetery and brought comfort by just being there to greet them when they arrived. He leaves a legacy of faith, love and compassion that will certainly live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Rest Deacon Wade for you have earned your Heavenly reward. Until we meet again.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children Glenn Broussard and wife Jill, Monica B. Shoemaker and husband Aaron and Greg Broussard and wife Jennifer; his grandchildren whom he adored Hannah B. Primeaux (Tyler), Victoria Broussard (fiancé Nicholas Cheramie), Zachary Broussard, Kolby Broussard, Grace Shoemaker, Aaron Shoemaker Jr., Abby Shoemaker, Alex Shoemaker, Lauren Broussard, Madelynne Broussard and Ella Broussard; his sister and brothers Gloria Broussard (John), Allen Broussard (Bonnie), Warren Broussard (Peggy) and Willien Broussard (Annette); his brother-in-law David Harper; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Wade is preceded in death by his wife Carol Berges Broussard; his son Darrell Broussard; his sisters Doris Vann, Sally Harper and Virginia Broussard; and his brothers-in-law Gene Lopez and Larry Vann.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Glenn, Greg, Zachary and Kolby Broussard, Aaron Sr., Aaron Jr. and Alex Shoemaker. Honorary pallbearers are Allen, Warren and Willien Broussard.
In keeping with Deacon Wade’s faith, generosity and servant heart, please consider a memorial contribution in his name to The Community of Jesus Crucified, 103 Railroad Ave., St. Martinville, LA 70582 and to the Sisters of Heart of Jesus, P. O. Box 14243, New Iberia, LA 70562.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Broussard Family at www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.