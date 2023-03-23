Virginia Talley

A graveside service was conducted for Virginia C. Talley, 88, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at St. Michael’s Cemetery located in St. Martinville, with Farley J. Henry officiating.

A native of Beaumont, Texas, and resident of New Iberia, Virginia Boudreaux Talley passed away at 12:57 p.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at Landmark Nursing Home in Cade.

