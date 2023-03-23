OBITUARY Virginia Talley Mar 23, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Virginia Talley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A graveside service was conducted for Virginia C. Talley, 88, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at St. Michael’s Cemetery located in St. Martinville, with Farley J. Henry officiating.A native of Beaumont, Texas, and resident of New Iberia, Virginia Boudreaux Talley passed away at 12:57 p.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at Landmark Nursing Home in Cade.Virginia had a few hobbies she enjoyed doing such as search-a-word puzzles, coloring, playing Bingo and needlepoint.She loved eating chocolate in any fashion. She was known to eat very little savory food just so she would keep room for her chocolate ice cream, etc.Virginia Talley is survived by her two children, Arron Talley and Lisa Talley; one sister, Sarah Migues; and her brother-in-law Perry Talley (Janice).She was preceded in death by her husband Collins Talley; parents Stephen J. and Bee Hammons Boudreaux; and one daughter, Kathrine Hope.The family would like to thank the staff of Landmark of Acadiana and the staff of Traditions Hospice for the care and support they shared with our family during this trying time.Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Talley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Job Market Sports Religion