Violet H. Haddox

Graveside services will be held for Violet Hartley Haddox, 92, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Holy Family Cemetery. Violet passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by loved ones. Deacon Wade Broussard will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home on Monday and will continue from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

