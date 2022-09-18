Violet H. Haddox

Graveside services will be held for Violet Hartley Haddox, 92, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Holy Family Cemetery. Violet passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by loved ones. Deacon Wade Broussard will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home on Monday and will continue from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Mrs. Haddox was born on December 8, 1929, in Milano, Texas and was the daughter of John Howard Hartley and Hazel Stewart Hartley Paschall. She and her husband Jimmie grew up across the road from each other and were married for 66 years until Jimmie preceded her in death in 2013.
She was a loving and caring homemaker as she and Jimmie had four children and lived in numerous cities in Texas and Louisiana while Jimmie worked for Humble Pipeline (Exxon). After settling in New Iberia in 1962, she worked for Meaux’s Fabrics and Iberia General Hospital. She and Jimmie enjoyed dancing, camping and fishing with many friends.
Mrs. Haddox is survived by a daughter Susan LeBlanc and husband Norman of New Iberia; three sons, James Haddox and wife Connie of Houston, Larry Haddox and Ricky Haddox, both of New Iberia; sister Barbara Gilliland; grandchildren Lance LeBlanc and wife Summer, Leah LeBlanc and Laurie Gondron; step grandchildren Donna Armentor, Liz Bullington and Janet Armentor; great-grandchildren Simon LeBlanc, Kate Gondron and Kaden Gondron; six step great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jimmie T. Haddox; mother Hazel Stewart Hartley Paschall; father John Hartley; and a daughter-in-law Shirlene Haddox.
Pallbearers will be Lance LeBlanc, Kaden Gondron, Jamie Cook, Norman LeBlanc, Kris Nelson and Kevin Gondron.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Hospice of Acadiana for extraordinary care and compassion.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
