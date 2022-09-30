Memorial services for Viola Green Stansbury, 61, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home Inurnment will be private.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Viola Stansbury as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags