Memorial services for Viola Green Stansbury, 61, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home Inurnment will be private.Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.