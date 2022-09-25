OBITUARY Viola G. Stansbury Sep 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Viola Green Stansbury, 61, who died at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at her residenceFletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Viola Stansbury as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Viola Green Stansbury Funeral Service Fletcher Arrangement Pend