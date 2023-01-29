Vincent Orr Drago

Vincent Orr Drago

Vincent Orr Drago, 82, born in New Iberia and a resident of New Orleans, passed away on January 17, 2023. Vince donated his body to Tulane University Medical School.

A memorial Mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia. All his friends, family, colleagues and past students are invited to attend.

To plant a tree in memory of Vincent Drago as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags