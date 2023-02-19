Victoria Broussard Turner

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Victoria “Nell” Broussard Turner, 92, who passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Consolata Nursing Home. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Keith Landry will officiate.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, led by the Men’s Rosary Group.

