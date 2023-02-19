Victoria Broussard Turner

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Victoria “Nell” Broussard Turner, 92, who passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Consolata Nursing Home. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Keith Landry will officiate.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, led by the Men’s Rosary Group.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Victoria Nell Broussard Turner was born on April 8, 1930, to the late St. Julien and Theodia Richard Broussard.
Nell had the honor of being Miss Iberia in 1951 and then went on to compete for the title of Queen Sugar. She worked as a telephone operator for Southern Bell, where she met the man that would become her husband, Russell. Shortly after her marriage, she left the phone company to become a devoted housewife, mother and caretaker for other family members and friends.
A cat lover since early childhood, she had a hand in raising and rescuing countless animals and passed on that love to her children and grandchildren. Nell was a member of the Louisiana Volunteer for Family and Community (formerly known as the Homemaker’s Council) for 50 years. During that time, she attended many conventions and competitions, both as a participant and judge and won awards for her crocheting, all while making life-long friendships. Nell, alongside her husband Rusty as a coach, competed in a women’s softball league as a catcher for many years. She played an active role in her children’s and grandchildren’s school lives, including attending PTA meetings, chaperoning field trips, making costumes and cheering on her youngest child in the Special Olympics. She also had a great love of gardening and shared that with her children. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Mrs. Turner is survived by a son Russell Turner Jr. (companion Kathy Broussard); two daughters, Adrienne McCarthy (Robert) and Victoria Anne Turner; a sister Julienne Halphen; grandchildren Tiffany Turner Crochet and Jacqueline McCarthy; step grandchildren Brandy Broussard and Tyler Broussard (Chancy); and step great-grandchildren Selina, Hunter, Esmae, Blaise and Gage.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Russell Turner Sr.; and four sisters, Lillie Hebert, Thelma Broussard, Lucille Blakeman and Helen Moreland.
The family would like to thank her sitters and caretakers over the last few years Amanda Migues, Chaney LaBiche, Crissy Wesley, Sheila Legnon and Belinda Suire. Your kindness to Vickie means the world to her family.
Pallbearers will include Tyler Broussard, Elizabeth Bourque and Kohen Bourque.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503 or SNIP (Spay Neuter Iberia Project), 216 Frisby St., New Iberia, LA 70563 or via PayPal (username is @spayiberia).
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
