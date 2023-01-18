A funeral service will be held at noon on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church of New Iberia for Vicki Allen Sorrel, 63, who passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023. Interment will follow in Beau Pré Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Vicki was born on October 6, 1959, to the late Charles Wendall Allen and Sandra Montrose Posey Allen.
She was a graduate of New Iberia Senior High and attended USL, now UL Lafayette and was a very active member of the First United Methodist Church and Stephen’s Ministry. Vicki enjoyed traveling but most of all spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband Max Edward Sorrel; children Nicholas Charles Sorrel (April), Nicole Elizabeth Sorrel and Jonathan Edward Sorrel (Emily); grandchildren Isaiah, Elijah, Charlotte, Norah, Bennett, Ava, Harper and Luke; sister Sherri Moore (David); and a brother Phillip Allen (Laurie).
To view online obituary, sign guest book and view video tribute, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.
Pellerin Funeral Home. 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
