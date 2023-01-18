Vicki Allen Sorrel

A funeral service will be held at noon on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church of New Iberia for Vicki Allen Sorrel, 63, who passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023. Interment will follow in Beau Pré Cemetery in Jeanerette.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

