Loving husband, devoted father, grandfather, loyal friend and faithful servant
“Absent from the body, present with the Lord.” II Corinthians 5:8
LOREAUVILLE—Funeral services will be held for Verge Samuel Ausberry Sr., 92, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Loreauville on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Pastor Carl F. Lewis will officiate. Entombment will follow at Beau Pré Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia.
God beckoned Verge from labor to reward on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his residence.
Verge Samuel Ausberry Sr. was born on October 22, 1930, in Mangham, Louisiana, the seventh child of the late Richard and Ada McMillian-Ausberry.
Having accepted Christ at an early age, he was a Christian believer and was baptized at China Grove Baptist Church in Mangham. After relocating to South Louisiana, he joined Mt. Zion Baptist Church #1, where he served as a deacon and church treasurer. Verge attended school in Mangham and upon graduating from Alto High School, he enlisted in the United States Army and received an honorable discharge upon completion of his tour of duty.
He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Audrey Welcome, on April 5, 1958, in New Iberia. To this union, they were blessed with one son, Verge Samuel Ausberry II.
His zeal for education inspired him to attend Grambling State University where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Education. His desire to further his education led him to obtain a Master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma (Norman, Oklahoma)and a Specialist degree from the University of Southwest Louisiana (now ULL) in Administration and Supervision. His career as an educator spanned 40 years of dedicated service, including classroom teacher in the Lafayette Parish School System, as well as various capacities in Iberia Parish School System, journeying through Weeks Island and Loreauville and climaxing as principal of New Iberia Freshman High School (the current Westgate High School).
Verge loved his family immensely and cherished spending time with his wife, son and daughter-in-law Cheri and later on the pleasures of his two grandsons brought him great joy. He was a die-hard sports enthusiast, as evident in the lives of both his son and grandsons. He enjoyed sharing time with friends and maintaining contact with longtime colleagues and former coworkers.
His memory will forever be etched in the hearts of his wife Audrey Welcome Ausberry of New Iberia; his son Verge Samuel Ausberry II (Cheri); two grandsons, Austin and Jaiden Ausberry, all of Baton Rouge; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings Alberta, Della, Sam, Richard, Arlander, Lonnie, Bennie, Robert, Alex, Woodrow and Blanche; paternal grandparents Richard Sr. and Tillie Ausberry; maternal grandparents Sam and Nancy McMillian; and father-in-law and mother-in-law Preston Sr. and Elnora Polk Welcome.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Grambling State University Foundation, Inc. Online: gufoundation.link/memorial_ausberry. By mail: Grambling University Foundation Inc., PO Box 587, Grambling, LA 71245. Memo: Verge S. Ausberry, Sr. Memorial.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.