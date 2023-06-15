OBITUARY Velma A. Guillory Jun 15, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Velma A. Guillory, 78, who died at 9:02 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at New Iberia Manor North.Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Velma Guillory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save