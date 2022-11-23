Vanessa Akins

Vanessa Akins

A Mass of Christian burial for Ms. Vanessa Akins, 63, will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Saint Edward Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive, with Fr. Anselm I. Ofodum, celebrant officiating. Interment will follow in Saint Edward Catholic Church Cemetery in New Iberia. 

Visitation hours will be observed beginning 8 a.m until 9:30 a.m at Fletcher Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. A Rosary will be recited 8:30 a.m. 

To plant a tree in memory of Vanessa Akins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags