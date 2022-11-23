A Mass of Christian burial for Ms. Vanessa Akins, 63, will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Saint Edward Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive, with Fr. Anselm I. Ofodum, celebrant officiating. Interment will follow in Saint Edward Catholic Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
Visitation hours will be observed beginning 8 a.m until 9:30 a.m at Fletcher Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. A Rosary will be recited 8:30 a.m.
Vanessa Akins was a resident and native of New Iberia. She transitioned at 10:31 a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her residence.
She was a devout Catholic and member of Saint Edward Catholic Church. She was a member of Women of Praise Choir and the Mass Choir.
In addition, she was employed as a licensed practical nurse at Iberia Medical Center for over thirty years. She was a loving, mother, grandmother and sister. She will truly be missed by all who adored her.
She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Kia Chree Rochon (Floyd) of New Iberia and Leah Shawdae Rochon (Brent) of Lafayette; three brothers, Anthony Adams (Claudette) of Loreauville, Calvin Green Sr. (Josie) of Houma and Herman Curley of Texas; three sisters, Joy Johnson of Breaux Bridge, Marie Celestine (Norris) of Youngsville and Pamela Curley of Texas; seven grandchildren, Dwayne Polite Jr., Damyen Rochon, Gary’L Jones, Kian Tillman, Dasari Alfred, Kya Tillman and Dasion Alfred; four godchildren, Tyrese Batiste, Trenan Prater, Derrick Mitchell and Caylon Celestine; special friend Deborah F. Thodile; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edward Adams Sr. and Bernice Hilda Kelly Adams; one brother, Edward Adams Jr.; and one grandchild, Christon Blake Butler.
Active pallbearers are Anthony Adams, Marcus Jacob, Herman Curley, Isaiah Johnson, James Alexander and Calvin Green Sr.
Honorary pallbearers are Trenan Prater, Dwayne Polite Jr., Dasari Alfred, Kian Tillman, Dasion Alfred, Brent Pellerin and Floyd Tillman.