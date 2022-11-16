OBITUARY Vanessa Akins Nov 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Vanessa Akins, 63, who died at 10:31 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at her residence. Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Vanessa Akins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Vanessa Akins Funeral Service Fletcher Arrangement Pend