Funeral services for Ulysses Hypolite Sr., 80, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Ulysses Hypolite, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.