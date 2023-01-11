OBITUARY Treonte D. Johnson Jan 11, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Treonte D. Johnson, 15, who died at 12:38 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lafayette General Medical Center.Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Treonte Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service General Medical Center Arrangement Pend