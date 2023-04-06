OBITUARY Travis Wiltz Apr 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Travis Wiltz, 49, who died at 11:15 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023, at his residence.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Travis Wiltz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts