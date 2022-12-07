Funeral services will be conducted for Tom Linthong, 35, at noon on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at David Funeral Home of New Iberia. Cremation will follow at 2 p.m. at Southwest Louisiana Crematory in New Iberia.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at David Funeral Home of New Iberia, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, December 10, 2022.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Tom passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022.
After graduating high school, Tom started working as a fitter helper at Dynamic Industries. He then started his career as a pipe fitter for three years and advanced into the position of Quality Control. Following his many years of experience in the oilfield industry, he successfully obtained his certificate as a welder inspector and continued to work as a hardworking and energetic inspector.
Tom loved to be in the kitchen. He’s a renowned chef whipping up his infamous spaghetti and chicken and sausage gumbo. He was a true foodie, traveling near and far to try different cuisines and documenting his foodie adventures.
He was an avid golf player and was the most stylish golfer on the course. A natural athlete, he played soccer, tennis and competed in jujitsu competitions. He may not let you borrow his golf clubs, but he would give you the shirt off his back. Tom was an ambitious worker, foodie aficionado and passionate golfer but more importantly he was passionate about his friends and family.
He is survived by his parents Smooth and Bounthiem Linthong of New Iberia; sister Julia Linthong and husband Cuong Le of New Iberia; nephew Gavin Lathaphasavang; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Phanh and Fault Linthong; maternal grandparents Phila and Thar Siharath; and one aunt, Liam Siharath.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Gavin Lathaphasavang, Cuong Le, Phavanna Siharath, David Siharath, Daniel Siharath, Somsat Changkachith, Steven Boungnadeth and Tyler Le.