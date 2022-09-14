OBITUARY Timmy A. Zimmerman Sep 14, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEANERETTE—A memorial service will be conducted for Timmy A. Zimmerman, 64, at a later date. A native and resident of Jeanerette, Timmy passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Virginia Zimmerman; his children Mireille Zimmerman and Ben Zimmerman; and his grandchildren Tré Prince, Gage Prince, Blayden Zimmerman and Salem Zimmerman. He was preceded in death by his parents Herman Zimmerman Sr. and Ann Zimmerman; his brothers Herman Zimmerman Jr., Ronald Zimmerman and Troy Zimmerman. The family would like to thank the hospice nurses at Audubon Hospice, especially Desiree, Lynelle, Maisha, Amber and Kendra.Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 276-5151, is in charge of the arrangements To plant a tree in memory of Timmy Zimmerman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tre Prince Herman Zimmerman Sr. Timmy A. Zimmerman Hospital Book Register Virginia Zimmerman Condolence