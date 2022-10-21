OBITUARY Tiffany S. Louviere Oct 21, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Tiffany Segura Louviere, 49, who died on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Tiffany Louviere as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save