OBITUARY Thong Keooudone Sep 14, 2022

Funeral services will be held for Thong Keooudone, 65, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home. Cremation will follow at Southwest Louisiana Crematory.Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday and resume on Thursday at 11 a.m. until the time of the service.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Thong Keooudone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.