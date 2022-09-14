Funeral services will be held for Thong Keooudone, 65, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home. Cremation will follow at Southwest Louisiana Crematory.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday and resume on Thursday at 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

