Funeral services will be conducted for Thomas M. Swatloski, 101, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Holy Family Cemetery Chapel. Visitation will precede the services at 10 a.m. Fr. Ed Degeyter will officiate and entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
A native of Houston, Texas and resident of New Iberia, Thomas Swatloski passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Azalea Estates of New Iberia.
Mr. Swatloski was a Christian Brother and teacher at St. Peters College and then at Catholic High School of New Iberia for many years, where he was known as Brother Luke. After leaving the Christian Brothers he married the widowed Mildred Miller Simon. They enjoyed decades of marriage and many happy lunches together with his stepchildren and grandchildren.
Thomas is survived by his siblings Leo Swatloski, Paul Swatloski, Marie Dziedzic, Eva Bostic, Patricia Romano and Rita Danchak; his stepson Lawrence P. Simon Jr.; his stepdaughter Millou Simon Roy; and multiple beloved nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mildred M. Miller Swatloski; his parents Stach M. and Pearl Stepanski Swatloski; and his siblings John Swatloski, Andrew Swatloski, Bill Swatloski, Stephen Swatloski, Margie Kenne, Julia Markowski and Barbara Conner.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are friends and family.
The family would like to thank Joey Thibodeaux and the rest of the staff of Azalea Estates and Miss Rose for the kindness and wonderful care they showed to Mr. Swatloski the last months and years of his life.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that he be remembered by donations to Catholic High School of New Iberia, to which he left his estate.
