Funeral services will be conducted for Thomas M. Swatloski, 101, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Holy Family Cemetery Chapel. Visitation will precede the services at 10 a.m. Fr. Ed Degeyter will officiate and entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.

A native of Houston, Texas and resident of New Iberia, Thomas Swatloski passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Azalea Estates of New Iberia.

