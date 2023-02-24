Thomas James Mire

DELCAMBRE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church for Thomas “Tommy” James Mire, 80. Fr. Gil Dutel will serve as celebrant for the Mass. Interment will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.
The family requests that visitation be observed from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home in Delcambre. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Tommy was born on July 2, 1942, in St. Martinville to the late Thomas A. and Nolia Verret Mire. He went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
At the time of his passing, Tommy was still self-employed, having run his own electrical business, Mire Electric for the last 47 years. He passionately enjoyed the work he was doing for the last 60 years and will always be remembered as hard working and exceptional work ethics. When asked, “when will you retire?” his response was, “I’ll retire when I die.” Tommy officially retired on February 22, 2023.
He was affectionately known as “Bamp” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
Survivors include his high school sweetheart of 57 years, Claudia Renard Mire. Claudia and Tommy would soon celebrate their 58th Anniversary on April 24, 2023.
He is also survived by his children Crystal Verret and Glenn and Teddy Mire and Stephanie; four grandchildren, Justin Bernard and Alyssa, Jindi Falgout and Dillan, Tori Breaux and Kody and Tanner Mire and Jayda; great-grandchildren Malaina Bernard, Reina Bernard, Oakleigh Falgout, Rowyn Falgout and Emerson Breaux; and his siblings Mickey Mire, Libby Dore and Henry and Gayle Dowitt.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by infant twin siblings.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Teddy Mire, Tanner Mire, Justin Bernard, Robbie Barras, Jace Renard and Nick Renard.
Wilton Walker, Cleve Renard, Glenn Verret, David Theriot, Glenn Miguez, Henry Dore, Darren Dore, Derek Dore and Jimmy Dowitt are honorary pallbearers.