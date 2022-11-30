OBITUARY Theresa H. Butler Nov 30, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Theresa H. ButlerFuneral services are pending for Theresa Harrison Butler, 92, who died at 10:11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Maison Teche Nursing Center in Jeanerette.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Theresa Butler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Theresa Harrison Butler Funeral Service Fletcher Arrangement Maison Teche Nursing Center Pend Theresa H.