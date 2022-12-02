OBITUARY Theresa H. Butler Dec 2, 2022 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services for Theresa Harrison Butler, 92, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church. Burial will be at Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum.Visitation will be held at 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church, with a Rosary to be recited at 8:30 a.m.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Theresa Butler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Burial Funeral Service Christianity Worship Theresa Harrison Butler Cemetery Mausoleum Fletcher Visitation