Funeral services for Theresa Harrison Butler, 92, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church. Burial will be at Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held at 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church, with a Rosary to be recited at 8:30 a.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Theresa Butler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags