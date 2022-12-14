A memorial service will be held for Theresa Comeaux LeDoux at 5 p.m. on December 16, 2022, at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia.
Theresa was born in New Iberia on December 10, 1934.
She attended Mount Carmel school and studied as a novice after graduation.
She moved to St. Martinville when she married Rousseau LeDoux Sr. She was active in the Mercy School PTO and the Catholic Daughters. When Theresa moved back to New Iberia she worked as a Sacristan with Saint Peter’s Catholic Church for 12 years where she was affectionally called “Mrs T.”
She resided with her daughter in Gautier, Misssissippi for eight years. She passed away on December 31, 2018, at the Sunplex long term care facility.
Theresa is survived by her five children, MaryAnn Meehan, Lynette Abraham, Patty Grisiaffi, Rousseau LeDoux Jr., Teri Boudreaux and their spouses. She also had twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Fred Comeaux Sr. and Mabel Comeaux; her husband Rousseau LeDoux Sr.; her grandson Blaine Boudreaux; and her brother Fred Comeaux Jr.
Theresa made arrangements to donate her body for medical research many years before her death. When she moved to Mississippi in 2010 she selected the University of Mississippi Medical School. In an astonishing coincidence, one of her grandsons began his medical residency there this summer.
