Theresa Comeaux LeDoux

A memorial service will be held for Theresa Comeaux LeDoux at 5 p.m. on December 16, 2022, at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia.

Theresa was born in New Iberia on December 10, 1934.

