Thelma Trahan Romero

Thelma Mary Trahan Romero, affectionately known by family and friends as Velma, passed away peacefully Friday, July 22, 2022, just after the midnight hour, surrounded in love by her family. At her passing she was 92.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Mrs. Romero at noon on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. Fr. Keith Landry will be the celebrant. Following the mass, she will be laid to rest in the church mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home Monday, July 25, 2022, with the recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. Visiting hours will resume from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Thelma was born January 31, 1930, in Lafayette Parish to the late John Dephi Trahan and the late Sevelia Romero Trahan and was the last of seven children born to that union. She was raised in a family steeped in Cajun tradition and learned the value of working hard and raising a family.
Thelma worked with the Daily Iberian for over 25 years in the circulation department as the head inserter and ran a route as well. When not working, she took time to enjoy the simple things in life and took advantage of every day. Her children reminisced about the great meals their mother prepared. It was said that she made the best cabbage rolls and pralines around. She also enjoyed crabbing and would go to Avery Island or Lake Piegnuer in hopes of bringing home a few dozen to boil for her family.
One of her other pastimes was going to the casino to play her favorite penny slots and have her own special drink called a “Gin Ricky” made of cherry juice and gin. She played one cent at a time and played all day. The family laughed when recalling that Thelma would get so mad if you tried to tell her to play more than one cent in a bet. She played on her own time and to her own rules.
Most importantly and above all else, Thelma’s greatest love was for her family. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and thoughts of all who knew and loved her. We rejoice in knowing that she is not gone, only gone on before us. Until we meet again. We love you.
Those left to cherish her memory are her five children, Linda C. Comeaux, Elmo “Nunu” Romero Jr., Nancy Mayeaux (Russell), Sarah Braus (Charles) and Tina Romero; her grandchildren Chad Comeaux, Jude Romero, Michael McGauley, Casey Thompson, Heather Mayeaux, Cherie Mayeaux, Rusty Mayeaux, Catrina Broussard, Ryan Braus and Charles Braus II; 29 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Rhonda Comeaux, Brent Comeaux and Brady Mayeaux; two great-grandchildren, Lisa Broussard and Johnnie Broussard; her son-in-law Albert Comeaux; and her sisters and brothers Florence LeBlanc, Loula Mae Gary, Amy Romero, Rene Trahan, Wilson Trahan and Clarence Trahan.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Nunu Romero Jr., Chad Comeaux, Ryan Braus, Charles Braus II, Russell Mayeaux and Norbert Berard.
Honorary pallbearers are Nathanael Broussard, Oliver Broussard, Ethan Braus, Gerald Poirrier, Rusty Cooper, Rusty Mayeaux, Tevron Roy, Elanie Broussard, Brayden Comeaux, Kylin Comeaux and Brooklyn Broussard.
