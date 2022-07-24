Thelma Trahan Romero

Thelma Trahan Romero

Thelma Mary Trahan Romero, affectionately known by family and friends as Velma, passed away peacefully Friday, July 22, 2022, just after the midnight hour, surrounded in love by her family. At her passing she was 92.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Mrs. Romero at noon on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. Fr. Keith Landry will be the celebrant. Following the mass, she will be laid to rest in the church mausoleum.

