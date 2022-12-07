LOREAUVILLE—Funeral services will be conducted for Thelma L. Broussard, 94, at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Fr. Barry Crochet as celebrant. Entombment will follow later.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, and resuming at 8 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, December 9, 2022. A Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. in the funeral home on Thursday evening.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Loreauville, Thelma L. Broussard passed away at 2:35 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Maison Teche Nursing Home.
Thelma LeBlanc Broussard was also known as PeeWee, the puzzle lady, the yo-yo lady, owner of PeeWee’s Beauty Shop, seamstress and gentle soul.
The youngest of three children of Lucy Broussard LeBlanc and Whitney LeBlanc, she attended Mount Carmel and then graduated from NISH.
She met Roland Broussard on a successful blind date and they married in 1948. This tiny lady left the city and moved to the farm in her beloved Loreauville. She joined the family in doing chores. Always one to help, she cared for her in-laws in their dying days, while assuming the chores of picking eggs, feeding and watering the animals and often cooking for the farm workers in the fields.
Wanting to help financially, dad sold a cow that paid for her studies in beauty school. Every day she packed her only child, dropped her off at relatives’ homes and made the trip to Lafayette for many months. Upon completion, she opened PeeWee’s Beauty Shop in Loreauville in 1959, and the journey began.
Throughout her much-loved career, she always found time for family and friends either in the park, at the camp or on family visits. She enjoyed shopping on her day off and she often came home with goodies for Susan and Roland.
The late 70’s and early 80’s brought grandchildren Matt and Luke and their activities and visits were highlights of her weeks. She loved sewing for them, cooking their favorite meals and giving haircuts, colors and even perms.
Semi-retirement in the 90’s brought a new light to her life, her first great-grandchild Blythe. Once again, she started sewing for Blythe, having regular sleepovers and her “Loreauville breakfast” became a Saturday morning tradition.
Due to failing health, she and dad reluctantly left Loreauville and moved to New Iberia so they could be closer to Susan. She always agreed to anything that made life easier for her family. After losing her husband, she moved to Azalea Estates Assisted Living where she reunited with childhood friends and made new ones along the way. There she kept busy with the community garden, jigsaw puzzles, making yo-yos, playing Dominos and even learning to paint at 87. She was adventurous and just enjoyed the life and family that God blessed her with.
Failing health brought another change and moved to Garden View Memory Unit. Again, she made new friends and found more classmates there. Still active until Covid forced her into solitude, she began to decline again and moved to Maison Teche Nursing Home. Same story, different place, new friends again. Her final days there were a testament to her joyous personality. The resident and workers alike stopped by her room often to see how she was doing. They missed seeing her in the halls.
Of the many things she taught me, one stands out. “Don’t worry Sue. You’ll cross that bridge when you get there.”
She touched many lives and has been a blessing to those who knew her. After all, how many people have the privilege of being Valentine Queen twice in their lifetime?
Although my heart is heavy, I am happy that I was blessed with an angel for a mom for 94 years. There is no doubt that my angel will be watching over me.
Thelma is survived by her daughter Susan B. Defelice (David L.) of Loreauville; grandchildren Matthew S. Menard, MD (Aja W. Menard, MD) of Shreveport, Lucas M. Menard (Nikki) of Youngsville, Claire Defelice of New Iberia and Michael Defelice (April); and great-grandchildren Blythe Bull, Benjamin Menard, Edith Menard, Otto Menard and Arlo Menard of Youngsville, Thomas Defelice, Ethan Defelice and Whitney Defelice.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Roland P. Broussard; parents Whitney J. and Lucy Broussard LeBlanc; and two sisters, Mozelle Broussard and Ruby Mae Leblanc.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Matthew Menard, Lucas Menard, Benjamin Menard, Thomas Defelice, Mark Gagnard and Jody Broussard.
The family would like to thank Maison Teche Nursing Home and Hope Hospice for all their love and support in the care of her mother.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Thelma B. Broussard honor to www.stjude.org.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116S. Main St., 229-8338, is in charge of the arrangements.