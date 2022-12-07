Thelma L. Broussard

Thelma L. Broussard

LOREAUVILLE—Funeral services will be conducted for Thelma L. Broussard, 94, at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Fr. Barry Crochet as celebrant. Entombment will follow later.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, and resuming at 8 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, December 9, 2022. A Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. in the funeral home on Thursday evening.

Tags