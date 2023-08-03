JEANERETTE—Funeral services will be conducted for Terry Babin, 69, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at David Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lawrence Babin officiating. Entombment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Jeanerette, Terry Babin passed away at 1:40 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Terry was a man who enjoyed the outdoors. His passion was making handmade custom fishing hoop nets. He loved spending quality time with his friends whether it was in the mornings over a cup of coffee or in the afternoon with a cold beer, on the lake, fishing and running his hoop nets. His family and friends were everything to him. He was very generous and always looked to help others.
Terry worked in construction as a welder in his younger years and as a security officer in his later years before retirement.
Terry Babin is survived by his children Lawrence Babin (Danielle), Matthew Babin (Mona) and Terri Babin; grandchildren Emily Babin-Hodsdon, Megan Babin, Seth Babin, David Babin, Austin Babin, Harley Webb, Brittney Bonin and Angel Olivier; great-grandchildren Ross Olivier Jr., Makayla Bonin and Janessa Voltaire; siblings Ricky Babin, Joseph Babin and Trudy Collins.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harrison and Dorothy Copp Babin; his siblings Euclide Babin Sr., Brenda Segura and Bernadette DeRouen.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Joseph Babin, Corey Mata, Alcee Crochet, Alfred Bonin, Paul Bonin and Troy Dubois.
Honored to serve as honorary pallbearers are Seth Babin and Noah Babin.