Terry Babin

Terry Babin

JEANERETTE—Funeral services will be conducted for Terry Babin, 69, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at David Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lawrence Babin officiating. Entombment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

To plant a tree in memory of Terry Babin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags