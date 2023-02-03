Terrell James Darby, a loving and dedicated husband, proud father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and dear friend, entered into his eternal glory Wednesday, February 1, 2023, with his loving family at his side. At his passing he was 84.
A Mass of Christian burial celebrating Terrell’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church. Fr. James Nguyen will be the celebrant with Deacon Russell Hayes assisting. Following the Mass, full military honors will be rendered by the Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard.
Visiting hours will be held from 9 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. on Saturday at Evangeline Funeral Home, with the Rosary prayed at 9:30 a.m. lead by the Men’s Rosary Group.
Terrell was born February 5, 1938, in New Iberia to the late Bernard Darby Jr. and the late Eunice Dartez Darby and was one of six children born to that union.
He was a graduate of New Iberia High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army.
He met the love of his life, Dossie Desormeaux and married September 5, 1959, sharing 63 beautiful years. Together, they raised four children and proudly watched their family grow through the years with the addition of nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Terrell was described by his family as a man that was brilliant, kind, generous and dedicated to his career to ensure the welfare of his family. He worked in the oilfield his entire career, having owned and operated his own businesses and with various other oilfield related companies. Cajun Wireline, Cajun Snubbing and Cajun Consultants were all successful businesses operated by Terrell with many clients who sought his expertise and services. He started his oilfield career with Otis Engineering and ended with Ouchita Fertilizer, a position that ensured he would be home with his family every night. Dossie recalls Terrell saying that he missed being in the oilfield and keeping busy, but gladly gave that up to be close to his family.
His children spoke of how smart their father was and of his patience and drive to impart his knowledge upon them and others he met. Terrell was the man who kept himself busy and could build anything and repair anything. He enjoyed speaking with people, actively engaging them and was able to contribute to that conversation because of his knowledge in many different areas. And as much as he had a serious side, he was also a jokester that kept you laughing with his quick wit and infectious laugh.
So much can be said of Terrell, but we choose to let the life lived and good deeds speak for itself. We rejoice in knowing that he is not gone, only gone on before us and we will someday be reunited with him. Until that day, we will live his legacy and carry on as he would want for us. We love you.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 63 years, Dossie Desormeaux Darby; his four children whom loved him dearly, Karyn Darby Curro, Susan Darby Hale and husband USAF Ret MSgt Mark Hale, Chad Darby and wife Marinette Darby and Mitch Darby and wife Aimee Darby; ten grandchildren, Brandon Darby, Nicholas Barrilleaux and wife Amy, Matthew Barrilleaux, Garrett Hale, Ashley Padilla, Devynne Diaz, Sarah Darby, Seth Darby, Grant Darby and Emilee Darby; eight great-grandchildren; and his sister June Armentor and husband Donald Armentor.
Along with his parents, Terrell is preceded in death by his grandson Garrett Michael Hale; son-in-law Perry Curro; and his brothers and sisters Floyd Darby, Dianna Fruge, Richard Darby and Judy Menard.
Terrell and Dossie gave generously throughout their marriage to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In his honor, please consider a donation in his name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Relatives and friends are encouraged to share their condolences and memories of Terrell by visiting his memorial page at www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.
