OBITUARY Tashana Jenkins Sep 14, 2023 Funeral services are pending for Tashana Jenkins, 52, who died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at New Iberia Manor North. Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Tashana Jenkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.