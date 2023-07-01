OBITUARY Tammy Collette Jul 1, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Tammy Collette, 61, who died at 10:05 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at her residence. Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Tammy Collette as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts