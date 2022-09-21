Funeral services will be held for Talmon John Vice, 32, at a noon Mass of Christian burial on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lafayette. Talmon entered eternal rest on September 11, 2022, in San Diego, California. Interment will be held in Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette, 7605 E. Old Spanish Trail, Jeanerette, LA 70544. Reverend Steve LeBlanc will be the celebrant of the Mass and will officiate at the services.
The family requests that visitation be observed from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Martin and Castille, 600 E. Farrel Road, Lafayette, LA 70508 and will continue from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. by The Men’s Rosary Group on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Martin & Castille’s Southside Location, 600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508.
Talmon was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend to many. He was a native of Loreauville and a 2008 graduate of Catholic High School of New Iberia and the University of Louisiana at Monroe where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in risk-management. Thereafter, he joined the CRC Group as a casualty broker specializing in oil & gas, environment and construction. He was a member of CRC’s Houston, Texas team for the past eight years. Talmon loved his career at CRC and treasured the relationships that he established industry wide.
Talmon was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and golfing and was often spotted strolling Weston in their new neighborhood. He was so excited to recently return home to sportsman’s paradise with his family. Talmon was gifted with a servant’s heart and was a God fearing man. He was a 2018 ACTS brother of St. John Vianney in Houston. He had a kind and genuine spirit, a heart of gold and an infectious smile that will never be forgotten.
Treasuring the memory of Talmon include his wife Grace LeLeux Vice; his son Weston John Vice; his expected daughter Ivy Louise Vice, due in February 2023; his parents Timothy John Vice and Monique Tauzin Vice all of Youngsville; his brother Scott David Vice and his fiancée’ Jessica Caudill of Birmingham, Alabama; his paternal grandparents John and Dot Vice; his aunt and godmother Sandy Vice; his uncles David Tauzin and Tommy Vice and wife Alexis all of Houma; and his goddaughter Genevieve Arena of Beaumont, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents David Tauzin and Yvonne Voisin Tauzin Judice; and uncle and godfather Mark Tauzin.
Upholding the honor of pallbearers will be Scott David Vice, Stephen Holloway, Jacob Quinlan, Will Quinlan, Keith Richardson and Joey Arena.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Tauzin, Nicholas Vice, Luke Tauzin, Nick Sapienza, Andrew LeLeux, Jason Doerle and Cade Pellegrin.