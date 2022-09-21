Talmon John Vice

Talmon John Vice

Funeral services will be held for Talmon John Vice, 32, at a noon Mass of Christian burial on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lafayette. Talmon entered eternal rest on September 11, 2022, in San Diego, California. Interment will be held in Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette, 7605 E. Old Spanish Trail, Jeanerette, LA 70544. Reverend Steve LeBlanc will be the celebrant of the Mass and will officiate at the services.

The family requests that visitation be observed from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Martin and Castille, 600 E. Farrel Road, Lafayette, LA 70508 and will continue from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. by The Men’s Rosary Group on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Martin & Castille’s Southside Location, 600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508.

Tags