OBITUARY Sydney Latulas Feb 24, 2023 Funeral services are pending for Sydney Latulas, 69, who died on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Houston Methodist the Woodlands Hospital in Shenandoah, Texas. Fletcher Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.