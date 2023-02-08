OBITUARY Sybou Phetsaraph Feb 8, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Sybou Phetsaraph, 81, a resident of Saint Martinville, who died at 6:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at his residence.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Crafts