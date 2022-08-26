Sue Frances White, 87, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2022, in Baton Rouge following a long and difficult illness.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 4000 Hwy. 472, Georgetown, on Saturday, August 27, 2022, with the Rev. Don Wright conducting the service.
Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the Zion Memorial Cemetery.
She was a native of Georgetown, LA and a graduate of Georgetown High School, Class of 1955. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Northeast Louisiana University (now University of Louisiana Monroe) in Monroe in 1963.
Miss White was a long time resident of New Iberia and a retired teacher from Iberia Parish School Board. For the past twelve years she has lived in Baton Rouge.
Sue is survived by her sister Bonna Faye White White of Baton Rouge; sister-in-law Nora H. White of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces and nephews and their spouses Perri White of Dallas, Texas, Robert and Kristen White and their daughters Sarah and Caroline; Erin and John McDermott and their children Douglas and Eleanor all of Tulsa; and Susanne Garrett of Limerick, Ireland; great-nieces and nephews include Lynn and Lester Hitchcock, Erick and Kathleen England and their daughters Claire, Charlotte and Camille of Baton Rouge and Missy and Chris Carroll and their children Holden, Hudson and Hadlyn of Raleigh, North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents George and Nettie Mathews England White; brother Stanley White; sister Betty White Garrett; brother-in-law Floyd White; and a brother and sister-in-law Gaston and Marcile England.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Sue’s friends in New Iberia who have been so faithful in their encouragement through these years of confinement and difficulty.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home, P. 0.Box 4196, Monroe, LA 71211, St.Jude Research Children’s Hospital, P. O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 or any charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Church Funeral Services & Crematory in Baton Rouge, (225) 644-9683.