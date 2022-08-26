Purchase Access

Sue Frances White, 87, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2022, in Baton Rouge following a long and difficult illness. 

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 4000 Hwy. 472, Georgetown, on Saturday, August 27, 2022, with the Rev. Don Wright conducting the service. 

