OBITUARY Stephanie D. Walker Nov 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services will be held for Stephanie D. Walker, 53, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at First Jerusalem Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until time of service at the church.Journet & Bolden Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Stephanie Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Interment Funeral Home Funeral Service Cemetery Christianity Stephanie D. Walker Visitation New Iberia