Funeral services will be held for Stephanie D. Walker, 53, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at First Jerusalem Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until time of service at the church.

