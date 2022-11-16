OBITUARY Stephanie D. Walker Nov 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Stephanie Doucet Walker, 52, who died at 2:43 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at her residence.Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Stephanie Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Service Funeral Home Stephanie Doucet Walker Arrangement Pend Residence