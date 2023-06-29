Stephanie Buford Comeaux

BROUSSARD—A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Stephanie Buford Comeaux, 63, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in New Iberia with the Rev. Ed Degeyter officiating. Interment will be at Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum.

Visitation will be observed at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., at which time a rosary will be prayed. Mass will follow.

