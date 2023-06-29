BROUSSARD—A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Stephanie Buford Comeaux, 63, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in New Iberia with the Rev. Ed Degeyter officiating. Interment will be at Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum.
Visitation will be observed at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., at which time a rosary will be prayed. Mass will follow.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Lafayette, Stephanie passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family.
As a young adult Stephanie was a competitive softball player and bowler. She started her 47 year career in banking as a teen working her way up to Vice President in business banking. Stephanie was an active member of the community. She served as a board member of numerous community organizations. She enjoyed going to supper club with friends, diva trips to the beach and traveling with her family. Stephanie adored watching her granddaughter McKenzie perform at school activities and dance competitions. She was looking forward to moving to Dallas, Texas to be closer to her new granddaughter Adelaide.
Stephanie is survived by her husband of 40 years Donald Comeaux; daughter Ashley Comeaux of Dallas, Texas; sister Jessica Viator and husband Kevin of Alexandria; daughter-in-law Chrissy Buford of Youngsville; granddaughters McKenzie Anne Buford and Adelaide Alice Comeaux; mother-in-law Betty Comeaux; sisters-in-law Cathy Koch, Marybeth Winmill, Louise Gaspard and Jane McCurley; brother-in-law Michael Comeaux; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Ronnie Buford; son Heath Buford; brother Clyde “Buddy” Buford Jr.; aunt Nancy Viator; father-in-law Ray Comeaux; and brother-in-law Rodney Comeaux.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Hospice of Acadiana and caregiver Cathy Walker. Your kindness and compassion for Stephanie is appreciated beyond measure.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of Acadiana or the Catholic High School Endowment Fund.
Louisiana Funeral Services and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.