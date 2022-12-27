Stephanie Bryant Noah Dec 27, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NEW IBERIA — Funeral services are pending for Stephanie B. Noah, 71 who departed this life at 4:27 p.m. on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at her residence in New Iberia, La.Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Stephanie Noah as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags New Iberia Funeral Service Stephanie Bryant Noah Funeral Home Residence La. Arrangement