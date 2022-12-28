OBITUARY Stephanie B. Noah Dec 28, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Stephanie B. Noah, 71 who died at 4:27 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at her residence in New Iberia.Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Stephanie Noah as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Service Funeral Home Stephanie B. Noah Residence New Iberia Arrangement Pend