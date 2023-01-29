Starr Pedigo Stevens

Funeral services will be conducted for Starr Pedigo Stevens, 59, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia. Deacon Keith DeRouen will officiate. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum in Coteau.

A gathering of family and friends will take place from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at Evangeline Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group.

