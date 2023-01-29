Funeral services will be conducted for Starr Pedigo Stevens, 59, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia. Deacon Keith DeRouen will officiate. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum in Coteau.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at Evangeline Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Starr passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Hospice of Acadiana/Calcutta House in Lafayette.
Starr was a kind and loving woman who enjoyed the simple things in life. She enjoyed being outdoors, specifically when it came to camping, fishing and crabbing. She especially loved eating the crabs she caught. Starr liked going on trips to the casino with her husband and playing on the slot machines. Most of all, Starr loved her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and would have done anything for her them. Starr will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Starr is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Keith A. Stevens; children Brandon Stevens (Ashley), Brandy Stevens (Robie Hebert) and Brittani Stevens (Jordan Murray); grandchildren Kayden, Kameron, Kinley, Harper, and Lakeyn; siblings Sharon Landry (Alvin), Sandy Romero (Perry), Sheila DeRouen (Bobby) and Sonia Wallace; brother-in-law Ricky Romero; sister-in-law Annie Stevens; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Burley and Luell Dennerlein Pedigo; and sister Shellie Romero.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Roy, Jordan Murray, Cody Frederick, Richard Landry, Thomas Campbell and Shane DeRouen.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Frederick, Vinton “Boo Boo” Gary Jr., Alvin Landry, Perry Romero, Bobby DeRouen and Rickey Romero.
The family would like to extend special thanks to all the doctors and nurses from Ochner’s Hospital in Lafayette and New Orleans and to the staff of Hospice of Acadiana and the Calcutta House for their care and dedication to Starr.