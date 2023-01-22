OBITUARY Stacy Joseph Jan 22, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Stacy Porter Joseph, 51, a resident of New Iberia, who died at 6:37 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her residence.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Stacy Joseph as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts Law