Sister Odile Theriot, O. Carm., a Sister of Mount Carmel, died January 12, 2023, at Eastridge Nursing Home in Abbeville. She was 91 years old and in the 72nd year of her religious profession.

A memorial service will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Martin Castille Funeral Home, 330 St. Landry Street, Lafayette, LA, 70506 in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille.

