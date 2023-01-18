Sister Odile Theriot, O. Carm., a Sister of Mount Carmel, died January 12, 2023, at Eastridge Nursing Home in Abbeville. She was 91 years old and in the 72nd year of her religious profession.
Sister Odile, born Mildred Marie on September 23, 1931, in New Orleans, was the first of two children born to the late Joseph S. Theriot of St. Martinville and Odette Marie Jung of New Orleans. She entered the Congregation of Our Lady of Mount Carmel on August 28, 1948, and received the habit of the Sisters of Mount Carmel on August 3, 1949. On August 2, 1951, she made her first profession and pronounced perpetual vows August 3, 1954. She celebrated her 70th Jubilee in 2021.
Sister attended St. James Major Elementary and Mount Carmel Academy in New Orleans. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics from the University of Southwestern Louisiana, Lafayette and a Master’s degree in Administration and Supervision from Nicholls State College in Thibodaux in 1969. She was also certified in mathematics, chemistry and general science.
Sister Odile taught at St. Dominic, New Orleans, Mount Carmel High School in New Iberia and Abbeville, E. D. White, Thibodaux and Vermilion Catholic High School, Abbeville. In 1990, Sister received the Rev. Msgr. Henry C. Bezou Award for twenty-five years of service to Catholic education. Sister Odile served as treasurer of the Catholic Schools Association and served on the Archdiocesan School Board Finance Committee. From 1971-1991, she was principal of St. James Major High School. In 1991 a reception was held in her honor for her 20 years of service as principal. Many will remember Sister as their basketball coach in New Iberia where she brought many teams to state championships. She has served the congregation as coordinator of our retired sisters from 1991-1996 and worked at Mount Carmel Academy as supervisor of plant operations, maintenance and special events from 1997-2005. Sister was the coordinator for our sisters living at St. Leo Convent, Lafayette from 2005-2019 and at Presence Drive, Lafayette until 2022 when she moved to Eastridge Nursing Home, Abbeville.
Sister is survived by her sister-in-law Mrs. Geraldine Theriot, Metairie; niece Karen Theriot Fenner; nephew Raymond Theriot; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Donald Theriot.