Sister Ann Helen Vinton, S.P.

Sister Ann Helen Vinton, S.P.

Sister Helen Vinton, 90, a long-time resident of New Iberia, passed away on August 5, 2023, with her dear friend Lorna Bourg and caregivers by her side.

Services for Sister Helen will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at David Funeral Home of New Iberia. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Rosary Cemetery in Jeanerette.

Tags