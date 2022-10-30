Simon Joseph Freyou Jr.

Simon Joseph Freyou Jr., 57, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, following a courageous two-year battle with a rare type of multiple myeloma.

A private graveside service was held for immediate family members and close friends on October 25, 2022 in Edinburg, Virginia.  A memorial service will be held at a later date in New Iberia.

