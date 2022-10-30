Simon Joseph Freyou Jr., 57, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, following a courageous two-year battle with a rare type of multiple myeloma.
A private graveside service was held for immediate family members and close friends on October 25, 2022 in Edinburg, Virginia. A memorial service will be held at a later date in New Iberia.
Dr. Freyou was born September 5, 1965, in New Orleans.
Dr. Freyou was a lifelong learner. He graduated from Catholic High School in New Iberia, where he was named an outstanding student in Iberia Parish. He also graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana School of Nursing, Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing, University of Maryland School of Nursing and Wilkes University Passan School of Nursing, which resulted in multiple advanced degrees.
Over his career, Dr. Freyou contributed significantly to patient care at several major medical institutions in the Baltimore area, including Johns Hopkins Hospital, Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Holy Cross Health, MedStar Union Memorial Hospital, Erickson Corporation and University of Maryland Baltimore County Health Services. At the time of his passing, Dr. Freyou was a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner and his patients included fire, police, EMS and military personnel.
Dr. Freyou was involved in scouting and was a Lieutenant in the Louisiana National Guard. He was also an avid gardener and had an encyclopedic knowledge of plants. He was especially proud of his bamboo, palm trees and banana plants. His beautiful gardens hosted these as well as many Maryland and Louisiana native plants. He was also a world traveler, having ventured to 48 countries including Kenya, Vietnam, Cambodia and the Galapagos Islands.
Dr. Freyou was known for his extreme kindness, gentle nature and support of diversity. He was deeply loved by his family, friends, colleagues and patients. Shortly before his passing, he expressed that his family and plants are what mattered most to him in life.
He is survived by his husband and partner of 38 years, Dwight Polk. He is also survived by his parents Simon and Linda Freyou of New Iberia; a brother Patrick Freyou (Cheryl); and three sisters, Karen Freyou Bonin (Patrick), Jennifer Freyou Schopp (Jonathan) and Elizabeth Anne Freyou, all of Acadiana. His nieces and nephews include Katelyn and Kyrsten Freyou, Nicholas Bonin and Meyer, Morgan and Madison Schopp. He is also survived by numerous extended family members and his best friend Tin “Wayne” Nguyen.
Dr. Freyou was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Robert and Edwina Freyou and maternal grandparents Frank and Lois Domingue.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Simon J. Freyou Oncology Education Fund at Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital. This fund was created in honor of Dr. Freyou’s unwavering support of oncology nurses and will provide for their continuing education programs at Saint Agnes. Donate online at https://givesaintagnes.org/donate/ and under “designation,” select Simon J. Freyou Oncology Education Fund, or please mail checks (include Simon J. Freyou Fund in the memo line) to: Ascension Saint Agnes Foundation, 900 S. Caton Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229.